Children design card for their MP

Sleaford’s MP Caroline Johnson has turned to the artistic skills of primary school children to create the designs for her Christmas card to be sent to various people this year, including Prime Minister Theresa May.

Pupils at schools within Dr Johnson’s constituency were challenged to come up with a colourful design for her seasonal greetings card and she received over 150 entries.

Maddie Keir's winning greeting card design for MP Dr Caroline Johnson. EMN-171214-173025001

After much consideration, she paid a surprise visit to St Botolph’s School, Quarrington, to award the winner, year five pupil Maddie Kier with a House of Commons teddy bear, called Pugin - after one of the architects that decorated the palace, and a copy of her Christmas card bearing Maddie’s design.

Maddie was extremely delighted and surprised to win. Headteacher Debbie Wilson said: “St Botolph’s is very proud of her achievements.”

Maddie’s parents and grandparents were invited into school to see Maddie receive her gift.

Two runners up, Leo Faik of Cranwell School and Ethan Derby of Witham St Hughs Academy, each received a large chocolate coin and a House of Commons ruler. Their designs will appear on the rear of the card.

Runner up Keo Faik's design. EMN-171214-173005001