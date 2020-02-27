Children make shields from recycled waste for market

Sleaford Town Hall last week welcomed youngsters aged three to 11 to take part in an upcycling competition to make shields using recycled materials such as cardboard, paper and sweet wrappers.

The event on Thursday was organised by Coun Linda Edwards-Shea with the help of Town Council staff.

Coun Edwards-Shea commented that the day had been fantastic and the children really enjoyed themselves, adding that her only regret was that she did not make a shield herself.

The event was also attended by the Mayor and Mayoress of Sleaford, Coun Adrian Snookes and his wife Alison, together with Councillors Ken Fernandes, David Suiter and Paul Edwards-Shea.

Green campaigner Roberta Bray from Plastic Free Sleaford was also there to lend a hand and observe the inventive ways in which the children were using the recycled materials.

Sleaford Town Council hope this will be the first of a number of events it will put on where children will be invited to convert rubbish into art, at the same time building awareness of Climate Change and pollution, especially that caused by plastic.

Coun Edwards-Shea and the Mayor of Sleaford will select the winners and prizes will be awarded at the St George’s Day Market to be held in Sleaford Market Place on Saturday April 25, from 10am to 3pm. There will be stalls, food and drink, plus performances by local groups.