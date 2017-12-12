Christmas and New Year refuse collection changes in North Kesteven

Wheelie bin collection days will change for everyone in North Kesteven during the Christmas and New Year weeks this year.

Council officials ask residents to put their bins out by 7.30am on collection day as collection times may vary.

Side waste will be collected for the first collection of the black and green lidded bins after Christmas Day.

Christmas Trees can be chopped up and placed in brown bins, for garden waste collection if you have one, alternatively you can take them to your nearest household waste recycling centre in Sleaford or Lincoln.

Listed are residents’ normal collection dates and in brackets are the revised dates:

Monday, December 25 (Saturday, December 23), Tuesday, December 26 (Wednesday, December 27), Wednesday, December 27 (Thursday, December 28), Thursday, December 28 (Friday, December 29), Friday, December 29 (Saturday, December 30), Monday, January 1 (Tuesday, January 2). Tuesday, January 2 (Wednesday, January 3), Wednesday, January 3 (Thursday, January 4), Thursday, January 4 (Friday, January 5), Friday, January 5 (Saturday, January 6).

Normal collections will resume on Monday, January 8.

Should you be unsure about your collection day visit www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/findmybincollectionday