Co-option plan for Sleaford Town Council vacancies

Following the recent local elections, Sleaford Town Council has agreed to fill two vacant seats that were not filled by co-option.

Potential candidates are invited to apply to become a councillor for the Navigation Ward and the Quarrington Ward.

Interested parties are asked to complete a simple form available via the council website www.sleaford.gov.uk or by emailing enquiries@sleaford.gov.uk

Completed forms need to be returned to the Town Hall by midday tomorrow (Wednesday).

All applicants will be invited to attend the council meeting on Wednesday May 22, at the Town Hall at 7pm and asked to speak with councillors for up to ten minutes. Town Councillors will then make a selection to fill the vacancy.

This process, including the selection by councillors, will be carried out in ‘open session’ in public. Under present legislation the co-opted posts would not be eligible for the councillors’ basic allowance.

Any queries call 01529 303546.