Community groups can apply for funding

Community groups looking for funding to help with a project can apply for a grant from Fund NK - with the deadline for applications now extended to mid-February.

Fund NK is operated by North Kesteven District Council (NKDC) and aims to support community projects in the district which correspond to ‘the vision of a district of flourishing communities’.

The scope of Fund NK is very broad to encourage new and innovative projects. It will support a group’s project where the community will benefit.

For community projects (excluding building and recreational) grants are available for up to 50 per cent of project costs, up to a maximum of £1,000. For building and recreational projects, grants are available for up to 50 per cent of project costs, up to a maximum of £2,500 (for building projects) and £1,500 (for recreational projects). The 50 per cent match funding can be met by voluntary labour or the donation of goods in kind.

To be eligible, groups must have a constitution or governing document, and a bank account.

Details on 01529 414155.