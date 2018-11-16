Community projects can apply for a cash boost

A ‘cash injection’ to cover up to 50 per cent of a project’s costs could be available to community groups - thanks to a grants scheme by North Kesteven District Council (NKDC).

The maximum that can be applied for is £1,000 for community, £2,500 for building and £1,500 for recreational ventures. The 50 per cent match funding can be met by voluntary labour or the donation of goods in kind.

For a project to be supported it must meet qualifying criteria and support one or more of NKDC’s priorities. To be eligible to apply to Fund NK, groups must be not-for-profit, have a constitution or governing document, and a bank account.

Coun Sue Howe, deputy leader and executive board member with a special interest in communities, said: “We know there is a lot of good work taking place in the district and this is our way of supporting projects with their costs. I’d encourage any group or organisation which could benefit from this assistance to fill in the application form today, or speak to a member of our Partnerships Team for more details.”

Details on 01529 414155.