Conservatives hang onto South Kesteven in district council elections

Unlike their counterparts in North Kesteven, the Conservatives in South Kesteven maintained their hold on the district council.
Although they lost five seats to independents, they still hold 40 of the 56 seats on the council.
Independent gains included Jan Hansen taking Toller from Conservative Mike King who had held the seat for eight years.
Peter Moseley (Conservative) had been returned unopposed in Aveland ward.
South Kesteven District Council results for contested Sleaford area wards were:
Lincrest (1 seat):
Sarah Trotter, Conservative 564
Steve Welton, Labour Party 200
Lovedon Heath (1 seat):
Paul Jacklin, Labour Party 53
Penny Milnes, Independent 442
Peter Sandy, Independent 193
Mary Whittington, Conservative 169
Peascliffe and Ridgeway (2 seats):
John Andrews, Green Party 357
Tatenda Chipunza, Labour Party 122
Tracey Forman, Labour Party 171
Rosemary Kaberry-Brown, Conservative 657
Ian Stokes, Conservative 626
Toller (1 seat):
Jan Hansen, Independent 388
Mike King, Conservative 366