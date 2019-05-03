Conservatives hang onto South Kesteven in district council elections

Unlike their counterparts in North Kesteven, the Conservatives in South Kesteven maintained their hold on the district council.

Although they lost five seats to independents, they still hold 40 of the 56 seats on the council.

Independent gains included Jan Hansen taking Toller from Conservative Mike King who had held the seat for eight years.

Peter Moseley (Conservative) had been returned unopposed in Aveland ward.

South Kesteven District Council results for contested Sleaford area wards were:

Lincrest (1 seat):

Sarah Trotter, Conservative 564

Steve Welton, Labour Party 200

Lovedon Heath (1 seat):

Paul Jacklin, Labour Party 53

Penny Milnes, Independent 442

Peter Sandy, Independent 193

Mary Whittington, Conservative 169

Peascliffe and Ridgeway (2 seats):

John Andrews, Green Party 357

Tatenda Chipunza, Labour Party 122

Tracey Forman, Labour Party 171

Rosemary Kaberry-Brown, Conservative 657

Ian Stokes, Conservative 626

Toller (1 seat):

Jan Hansen, Independent 388

Mike King, Conservative 366