Conservatives win by-election for Sleaford Town Council vacant seat

The Conservative Party has won the by-election for a vacant seat on Sleaford Town Council creating a husband and wife team making up half the representation for one ward.

The poll held yesterday (Thursday) saw Tory candidate Stephen John Shanahan-Kluth elected as member for the Quarrington Ward following the count last night with 251 votes, ahead of Independent Paul Coyne who gained 201 votes.

Coun Shanahan-Kluth joins his wife Melody who was elected to the Town Council, also as a Conservative member for the Quarrington Ward, in June last year.

There was one spoilt ballot paper and the turn out was a mere 12.11 per cent of the electorate of 3,740.

He replaces the Independent councillor Jan Brealeycook who resigned in November.

Mr Coyne was formerly a councillor on the neighbouring Castle Ward until his resignation recently.