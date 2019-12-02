Construction firm secures £217 million highways contract with Lincolnshire County Council

Balfour Beatty Living Places has today (Monday) announced it has been officially awarded a six year, £217 million contract by Lincolnshire County Council maintain its highways, employing 180 staff.

There is also an option to extend the contract for a further six years.

Balfour Beatty Living places says it will work with the council to provide a safe and sustainable local road network through the maintenance of 9,000 kilometers of highways, carriageways and footpaths.

The team will also deliver winter maintenance and drainage cleansing services to enhance the condition and reliability of the local roads. Balfour Beatty Plant and Fleet Services will invest in 54 commercial vehicles including mobile working platforms and traffic management vehicles to assist works.

As part of the contract, Balfour Beatty will deliver a Community Investment Programme focussing on social value and sustainability. These will include hiring 90 per cent of the workforce from the local area as well as creating 63 apprenticeships and 24 graduate placements.

Balfour Beatty Living Places Managing Director, Steve Helliwell, said: “This latest award is testament to our unrelenting focus on delivering a safe, high quality highways maintenance service across the UK.

“With our dedicated teams now spanning from Sunderland to Southampton, we look forward to continuing our commitment to creating great places to work, play and stay, leaving a lasting legacy for the communities in which we operate.”

Karen Cassar, Assistant Director of Highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We’re delighted to have Balfour Beatty Living Places on-board.

“The new contract will see significant investment in improved equipment and new technology at highways depots around the county, which will mean better road repairs going forward.

“We also welcome their willingness to use local suppliers and take on apprentices, meaning there will be wider benefits for our communities. We look forward to working with them.”

Works are due to commence in Spring 2020 and will employ a workforce of 180 employees.