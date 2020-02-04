Controversial £28m animal waste rendering plant proposal near Norton Disney rejected

Residents in Norton Disney said they were delighted after county councillors rejected a plan for a £28 million animal waste rendering plant in Norton Disney.

The controversial proposal was lodged by Lincoln Proteins Ltd for a site at Villa Farm in the village and would have seen the firm move from its Skellingthorpe facility.

But members of Lincolnshire County Council’s planning committee refused the plan over location, heritage and wildlife concerns.

Florence Bauer, who spoke against the proposal and has lived in Norton Disney for 24 years, said she was pleased with the decision.

“We’re really happy with the result,” she said.

“We’re really glad that the planning committee reviewed this application based on pure planning policy, regulation and the facts presented within the case.”

She added that the proposal was “wholly without merit” and that she would be prepared to speak in objection to the plan again if it was taken to appeal.

It follows objection from both local residents and North Kesteven District Council, which opposed the development earlier this month over odour and location concerns.

County council officials said the authority received 1,105 letters of objection against the plan.

But, Lincoln Proteins argued that it made “extensive improvements” to the development and addressed previous concerns raised by the authority.

It said it had commissioned “significant reports” including an Odour Management and Air Quality report by a leading environmental expert Dr Nigel Gibson.

However county councillors raised concern that an assessment of alternative sites for the plan “was not robust” and that the facility would “overshadow” the Lancaster Bomber gateway project.

Further concern was raised over odour, heritage and wildlife in the area.

Coun Tom Ashton, vice chairman of the committee, said while developments can be built in the countryside “should it be needed”, the proposal had not shown it was necessary.

“I do think in my mind that the threshold has not been met in this case,” he said.

“While it is not an area of outstanding natural beauty, it is an area of considerable landscape value.”

Meanwhile, local councillor Marianne Overton said she also had concerns that the development would “overshadow” the bomber gateway memorial.

County councillors voted unanimously to refuse the plan.