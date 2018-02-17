Council confirms St George’s Day Market and colouring competition are back again

Sleaford Town Council has confirmed it will be holding a special St George’s Day Market on Saturday April 21, from 9am to 3pm. Market pitches will be free of charge, bookable through the Town Council office in advance. A £20 refundable deposit and public liability insurance required. Gazebos will be available to hire on a first come, first served basisat £5, plus £20 refundable deposit. Contact 01529 303456.

The Children’s Colouring Competition will be back. Details on the council Facebook page and website.