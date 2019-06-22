Council consents to neighbour tree plea

Town Councillors have agreed in principle to the felling of two sycamores and a cherry tree on the boundary of Lincoln Road playing field after neighbours complained they were so overgrown they were blotting out the light and affecting their quality of life.

Melissa King of Barnes Close complained to the council on Wednesday that the trees had not been adequately maintained. Unsuitable to be pruned, councillors agreed to remove them after securing quotes from contractors and new trees would be planted in a better spot elsewhere under advice from the tree officer.