Council helps to stop rat problem

North Kesteven District Council has responded to complaints by residents in Metheringham about a rat-infested house on the High Street.

Residents claim to have been upset by encounters with numerous rats stemming from the property, affecting neighbours.

The council says in response to complaints made has served notice on the owner to resolve the problem.

An NKDC statement said when officers attended the site they found evidence that a window had been wedged open and food distributed inside the house.

Pest controllers visited two weeks ago and confirmed they found 20-25 rats on site and began a six-week course of action to get rid of them.

The council said the homeowner is also undertaking building maintenance, housekeeping, chemical control methods, and environmental management, to eliminate the infestation, and minimise risk in future.