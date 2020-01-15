Council in cycle route talks with Sleaford Navigation Trust

District council officials say they have been in talks with Sleaford Navigation Trust leaders about future plans to create a cycle route from Sleaford to Chapel Hill.

Councillors will hear today (Wednesday) about a number of projects that have been worked on over the past year as they review North Kesteven’s cycling strategy.

One of the projects is to link Sleaford up to the existing Water Rail Way cycle and pedestrian route along the River Witham, by laying a new route following the banks of the River Slea.

This scheme will be dependent on securing external funding – potentially from the Heritage Lottery Fund – as reported last week.

A council spokesman said officials are talking to Sleaford Navigation Trust to determine “what is possible or could be provided” and also to see what the likely options and costs would be.

He added: “We are meeting with a local authority in the south of the country later in the month to see how they have delivered a similar project and how they went about it. There is no cost or timescale at present.

“This is an aspiration at this time and would require the identification of external funding to deliver.”

Leader of the council, Coun Richard Wright, said the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan requires high quality walking and cycling networks linking to the new sustainable urban extensions to towns being built.

He added: “Improvements have been made to the pedestrian and cycle links at Handley Chase in Sleaford and the council has just secured funding to improve pedestrian and cycle links along the River Slea near to the Sleaford West quadrant.”

There are also ongoing discussions with authorities, including Lincolnshire County Council, to make sure cycling needs are built into road improvements such as the junction improvements at Sleaford Rugby Club.

The authority is continuing to work with Active Lincolnshire to promote the Go Explore Lincolnshire app, with further work planned to develop and enhance it beyond the 12 digital routes in the district already available.