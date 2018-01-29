Council in talks to buy listed building

North Kesteven District Council is considering buying up a listed building in Sleaford to turn it and its surrounding plot of land into social housing for council tenants.

Due to ongoing negotiations to acquire the site, the location of the property, described as being in the south of the town, has not been disclosed by the council and its executive board met earlier this month behind closed doors to decide on the proposal to close a deal on the land.

A council spokesman said any publicity would jeopardise those sensitive arrangements.

The full council will meet tomorrow (Thursday) to approve the recommendation for the Corporate Director to enter into negotiations to provide this much-needed additional social housing within south Sleaford, the last few being built by the council on old garages off Butler Way and George Street.

If a deal is agreed, the arrangement would see the purchase of land, renovation and conversion of a listed building to become six homes and the construction of three new council homes on surrounding land in south Sleaford.

Executive board members were advised that the proposed scheme would only proceed if it was successful in applying for Housing Community Agency (HCA) funding to support it and, if council approves, the rest of the scheme would be financed through transferred funds raised from sale of council houses in the authority’s Housing Revenue Account new build budget for 2018-19.

The council has been recognised as having one of the most progressive social housing building programmes in the council, including setting up its own in-house building company.

The executive board unanimously supported the opportunity to add to the council’s housing stock in areas of affordable housing demand.