Council launches signage strategy for Sleaford area

A vision for how signage in Sleaford could be improved and implemented in the future will be consulted on in the new year.

Signage plays a crucial role in making any place accessible for residents, businesses and visitors, whether they are travelling on foot, bicycle, public transport or car.

North Kesteven District Council has worked with Sleaford Town Council and Lincolnshire County Council to review all signs currently in place in the town, from directional signage to finger posts and way markers.

This initial piece of work has concluded that there could be a more consistent and uniform approach, which would result in changes to existing signage to make it more informative and coherent.

The Sleaford Signage Strategy sets out a future framework for all signage in the town, aiming to achieve a standard format for all existing and future pieces.

Its vision is: “For signage to be clear, simple and relevant to a modern town and which supports a thriving service centre for its residents, businesses and visitors.”

Given the proposed growth planned for Sleaford, it is seen as important to reach an agreement on how signage can be used to support the integration of the town.

Coun Richard Wright, Leader of NKDC, said: “Signage has a big impact on the attractiveness of a place and can enhance the experience for both visitors and residents.

“A coherent signing strategy, with joint working by those involved, will make a positive impact on the local economy. It will help people to find their way around more easily, know where car parks are and where places they want to visit are located.

“We want to see Sleaford town centre thrive, and it is important residents and businesses give us their feedback on this strategy; their comments will be taken on board before it is adopted.”

Once approved, the Signage Strategy will be delivered in a number of ways, including replacement of out of date or duplicated signs, a reduction in the number of types of signage and refusal of applications that do not meet the guidelines set out.

It could also include the new brand for Sleaford, showcasing its place in the heart of Lincolnshire.

The consultation will run from January 2 to February 16. Copies of the Signage Strategy will be available to be downloaded from www.n-kesteven.gov.uk

Responses can be made via email to ecodev@n-kesteven.gov.uk or in writing to North Kesteven District Council, District Council Offices, Kesteven Street, Sleaford, NG34 7EF.