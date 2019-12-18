Council motion to tackle anti-Semitism

A council leader has said he will not “stomach any kind of racial or religious” hatred ahead of a motion this week which aims to tackle anti-Semitism.

North Kesteven District Council Leader Richard Wright will ask the authority when it meets tomorrow (Thursday) to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of anti-Semitism in its Equality and Diversity Policy.

In his motion, Coun Wright says: “Hatred, and particularly religious hatred, in all forms, is not something that should be tolerated in our society.

“Whilst there have been instances of hatred appallingly directed at several religions, worryingly there is an upward national trend in anti-Semitic hatred that must not be tolerated.”

It follows from a report from the United Nations in October which agreed a definition to encourage education and awareness-raising and help in monitoring and responding to anti-Semitism.

The definition says: “Anti-Semitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of anti-Semitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

The Labour Party has been dogged by accusations of anti-Semitism recently.

Ahead of the vote, Coun Wright was also asked for his view on Islamophobia, a high-profile hate crime which has seen Conservative Party members suspended elsewhere.

He said: “It should not be tolerated in any form. I don’t stomach any kind of religious or racial hatred.”