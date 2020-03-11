Council planners reject 35 luxury lodges plan in Ruskington

North Kesteven District Council rejected plans for a new 35-lodge luxury holiday park in Ruskington.

Park Evolution Ltd lodged the proposal which would see the site built on land at Priory Lakes, Priory Road.

As part of the development, 35 luxury lodges and a reception office would be built, as well as car parking.

The lodges would come with raised decking, hot tubs for year round use and would also be available to buy for those seeking a holiday home.

The developer said the park would provide “first class accommodation for those wishing to fish in the existing lakes”.

But council officers raised concern about transport and safe access to the site and refused the plan.

In a decision notice the authority said the proposal would bring tourism and help to redevelop a brownfield site.

However, it said: “These would be outweighed by the significant concerns relating to the failure to maximise sustainable modes of transport and provide safe and suitable access for all.”