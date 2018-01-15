Council seeks approval for tax increase of £5

North Kesteven District Council’s Executive Board has set out a budget for the coming year which could see a £5 rise in its share of the Council Tax bill.

The council says a net figure of £13,223,300 covers the services delivered by the authority for the district, including refuse and recycling, planning control, economic development and tourism initiatives, public protection, food hygiene inspections, leisure, sports and arts.

It will now go out to consultation on its spending plans, including plans to increase Council Tax by £5 (3.23 per cent) at Band D property level. As around 75 per cent of properties in North Kesteven are in Bands A-C, this would, if approved, equate to a rise of between six and eight pence per week for these households.

Last year, the council approved the next phase of an ambitious ten-year £130 million investment programme across its five priority areas to create jobs, build homes, provide infrastructure, create better leisure opportunities and secure public services.

Some of this is completed and bearing fruit while other investment is under way or planned.

Coun Richard Wright, Leader of NKDC, said: “Our viable and robust financial planning will enable us to deliver the services our residents expect and deserve.

“To support this, we will continue with our initiatives and innovative approaches to generate additional income and make expenditure savings in order to balance the budget in future years.”

The council ultimately takes nine per cent of the overall tax bill, with Lincolnshire County Council taking three quarters and the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner, parish and town councils sharing the remainder.

A final decision on budgets and Council Tax will be made by Full Council on March 1.