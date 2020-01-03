Councillors back local electricity plan

Councillors have unanimously backed a move to lobby Government to open up opportunities for the local generation and supply of green energy.

A motion from North Kesteven District Council Leader Richard Wright asking the Full Council before Christmas to promote the Bill becoming law received full support.

While there are no current plans for a scheme, it would establish a Right to Local Supply by allowing the set up and running costs of selling renewable electricity to local people to be proportionate.

Councillors agreed to ask the area’s two MP’s Caroline Johnson and Karl McCartney to push for the reintroduction of the national Local Electricity Bill, which did not progress through the previous parliament.

Coun Wright also asked councillors to acknowledge the efforts the council has already made to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote renewable electricity and recognise that local authorities can play a central role in creating sustainable communities.

He added: “There are very large set up and running costs involved in selling locally generated renewable electricity to local customers which renewable generating companies cannot meet.

“Making these costs proportionate to the scale of the supplier’s operation would create significant opportunities for councils to be providers of locally generated renewable electricity to local people, businesses and organisations.”

He said money earned by councils would help fund local greenhouse gas emission reduction measures and improve local services and facilities.