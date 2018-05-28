Councillors take action against known group of ‘persistent’ travellers moved on

Council chiefs have promised they will continue to take steps to deal with illegal camps after ‘persistent’ travellers were moved on from a public bridleway off the A15 near Leasingham.

The group, which included three caravans and vehicles were issued notice to move by North Kesteven District Council on Friday, May 18, and within three days had vacated the area.

It followed concerns of anti-social behaviour, and fly tipping had been raised by a local resident.

The district council’s Compliance and Enforcement, and Anti-Social Behaviour teams issued the Direction Notice and a Community Protection Notice.

Heidi Ryder, Community Safety Manager said: “The district council has a responsibility to protect the green space in the district, and by acting quickly, and taking the appropriate steps to deal with a persistent problem with this group, we hope we send a clear message about the use of unauthorised camping sites in the area.

“Officers continue to monitor the situation, as the group of travellers are persistent offenders, having been found to be illegally setting up camp across Lincolnshire.”

The site has been fly tipped with rubbish filled black bin bags and what is left of the remains of a campfire.

The Council’s Waste and Street Scene have been out to clear what has been left.

David Steels, Head of Service for Environment and Public Protection said: “We do not tolerate fly tipping, and will look to prosecute anyone found to be fly tipping in the area.

“The team will continue to investigate what action can be taken in this instance.”

Anyone with concerns about anti-social behaviour or who would like to report fly tipping can raise them online at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk or call 01529 414155.