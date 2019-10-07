Crazy paving gaff on new Sleaford area footpath

Quarrington resident Ian Paterson has been stumped by the thinking of contractors laying a new path linked to a new housing development at the junction of London Road and Town Road.

A telegraph pole has been left marooned in the middle of the Tarmac - blocking anyone using a wheelchair or pram.

A Lincolnshire County Council spokesperson said: “We have spoken to the developer and they have already made arrangements to have the telegraph pole repositioned.

“They expect this to happen within the next few weeks.”