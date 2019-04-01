Deadlines for local council election candidate nominations due to close this week

With the deadline for candidate nominations for local council elections due to end on Wednesday, a major publicity campaign is ongoing to promote the need for voters to bring ID to the polling stations this year as part of a nationwide trial.

All registered electors should have received their Poll Card for the May 2 local elections over the last few days.

Reminder posters around Sleaford about ID needed by voters in the local elections on May 2. EMN-190104-110500001

This year it is especially important for North Kesteven residents to hang on to their Poll Card as it not only has important information about the election – when and where to go to vote, etc – but it is also one of the essential forms of ID required to be issued with a ballot paper on May 2.

As one of the 28 forms of identification required by electors under the Electoral Integrity Pilot being trialled within North Kesteven for the May 2 district and parish elections, it will prove invaluable.

It can be used as one of two types of non-photo ID required to vote at this particular election.

As your Poll Card also carries your address, you will be half way to meeting the non-photo ID requirement and all you need is another one of the 18 approved non-photo ID types which could be your bank card or similar.

That is if you do not have one of the 10 photo IDs.

All of the 28 approved forms of ID are printed on the Poll Card and are online at www.n-kesteven/VoterID along with details about the Voter ID trial and why it is happening.

If you have not yet received your poll card that may be because you are not on the electoral register. To register to vote go to www.gov.uk/register-to-vote before midnight on April 12. If a Poll Card is lost and needs replacing call 01529 414155 as soon as possible.

Postal voters are not affected the need to present ID.

With nominations closing at 4pm on April 3 for anyone wanting to stand as a district or parish councillor, the lists of all candidates and which wards are contested will be posted online at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk by 4pm on April 4.