Deputy council chief to leave for top role

A leading officer at North Kesteven District Council (NKDC) is moving on to become the first female chief executive at a Nottinghamshire council.

Karen Bradford, NKDC’s current deputy chief executive, will be taking her place on the head table at Gedling Borough Council in November.

Leader of North Kesteven District Council, Coun Richard Wright, said: “Here in North Kesteven she has had a significant impact in leading an extensive and transformative investment across our leisure and cultural services, and in the sphere of economic development, guided by her passion for community engagement and her inestimable personal skills; collaborating with partners to deliver the highest quality services whilst achieving best value for all.”

“Our loss is Gedling’s gain and we wish Karen all the best in her new role.”

Mrs Bradford, who has lived in Gedling for 30 years, beat 26 applicants to a shortlist of six who went on to face two days of testing. Gedling Borough Council was created in 1974 and this will be its first female chief executive.

She said: “I am delighted to take up this position with Gedling Borough Council and look forward to being able to join the team in the autumn, focused on building financial stability, investing in services and exploring opportunities for economic development.”