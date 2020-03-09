District Councillors agree 3.01% rise on council tax bills for North Kesteven services

North Kesteven councillors backed a council tax hike of 3.01 per cent as part of the authority’s budget plans for next year.

The proposal, which was approved at a full council meeting on the evening of March 3, will see an increase of £4.95 for the average Band D property in the district.

Council leader Richard Wright said the plan showed that the council was “robust” in its financial management.

Council officers estimate that the increase will bring in an extra £186,600 for the local authority.

The authority also allocated £100,000 to its environmental agenda, which was highlighted last year when it became the first authority in the county to declare a climate emergency.

Coun Wright said the council had a robust plan for the forthcoming year, despite uncertainty over funding.

“This budget allows the council to continue its long history of providing frontline services,” he said.

“This does not mean that we are complacent. Part of the solution is to make sound decisions on council tax.”

He added that the council was prepared, despite uncertainty over funding from government, which is expected to be reviewed this year.

Meanwhile, last month county councillors backed a 3.5 per cent hike in council tax.

The rise consists of a 1.5 per cent general rise and 2 per cent for adult social care.

It means an average Band D property would see a council tax bill of £1,337.58, a £45 rise on last year.

Council leader Martin Hill said he was optimistic about future funding despite the need to increase the rate.

“We’re looking for some certainty this year about how these things will roll out,” he said.

“So hopefully this time next year they’ll be a three or four year settlement so we can actually plan better for the future with some certainty.”

Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones also saw his proposed 4.1 per cent tax rise supported.

The county’s police and crime panel gave the go-ahead to increase Lincolnshire Police’s share of council tax in February.

The hike in the rate equates to £9.99 for a Band D property.

Mr Jones said the force was “in a better position” now than last year.

North Kesteven District Council’s NK Independents group leader, Coun Marianne Overton supported the district’s tax increase, saying it was “crafted from an extensive and inclusive process to support local people, places and our environment”.

She said it was passed unanimously by the council for the first time in years.

She added: “I’m especially pleased to see funds ear-marked for investment in health and wellbeing, including mental health and for reducing our impact on the environment and climate change. A £220m ten-year investment strategy includes improving facilities and our future income with the business park, cinema and the town centre. I am optimistic for high quality services here in housing, leisure, waste management, environmental services, economic development and hopefully, good planning.”

She added: “Government support was relatively good in this election year but there are known reductions and uncertainties ahead, particularly in whether we get to keep your business rates for local spend and in the proposed fairer distribution of funds across the country.”

Coun Overton said the £490m county council budget this year is not expecting any noticeable cuts. She said: “Savings have been made from new and better care contracts. Pay-outs for damaged cars has been higher than expected, and still more is needed and included for Highways this year.”