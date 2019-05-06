Drive-thru coffee shop plans for A1 at Marston

Developers have brewed up plans for a new coffee shop with drive-thru on the A1 Southbound near Grantham.

Plans submitted to South Kesteven District Council show the new business will be opened next to the recently rebuilt Motor Fuel Limited petrol forecourt at Toll Bar Service Station at Marston.

Documents submitted to the authority do not reveal the name of which coffee business might inhabit the facility but say it will “provide important new roadside infrastructure for rest and refreshment and additional consumer choice for users of the A1.”

The applicants say it will create around 11 new jobs for the area, and will add another 29 car parking spaces – including an electric charging bay.

Documents before the authority describe how the number of petrol forecourts in the UK has fallen by more than 30,000 since 1967.

“The qualitative demands on petrol filling stations are increasing. In particular, existing petrol filling stations have to accommodate a greater variety of facilities and provide a high-quality offer to customers and users who are becoming increasingly demanding for enhanced facilities,” the applicants say.

They conclude: “The site does not meet the modern standards or motorists’ expectations, and the proposed coffee shop will assist in meeting motorists’ needs providing the opportunity for nourishment and rest.”

The plans are described as “modern in design” and include a glazed front “providing a light and spacious seating area.”

The coffee shop will open 5am to 11pm.