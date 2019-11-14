Ex-Brexit Party candidate refuses to 'betray' voters and will stand as Independent in Sleaford and North Hykeham, while Labour announces local candidate too

A proposed Brexit Party candidate for Sleaford and North Hykeham in the upcoming general election has defied orders by party leader Nigel Farage to stand down and announced she will run as an Independent.

Caroline Coram has rejected her party bosses' decision to deselect Brexit Party candidates who were standing in 'safe' Conservative-held seats in order to prevent the 'leave' vote being split and Labour getting in via the back door, potentially putting Brexit in doubt.

Nigel Farage’s team made the shock announcement this week to shed 317 candidates in favour of 'Remain' and 'Leave' Conservatives alike.

Ms Coram said yesterday (Wednesday), after lodging her papers to stand as an Independent Candidate for Sleaford and North Hykeham, "Anyone who voted for Boris’s Bill backing the reheated version of Teresa May's deal, cannot have read it.

"If we want to save the UK from years of wrangling over deal or no deal, and of servitude to the EU with no say, we must continue fighting in every corner of the land. Not only that, but we must continue to fight for the voters in our country who have been rendered politically homeless.

"I will continue standing up for the same Brexit that Nigel formed his party on, for the constituents of Sleaford and North Hykeham and for our whole forgotten county of Lincolnshire.

"Me and my team will be issuing an urgent rallying call on social media for Brexit supporters on the ground in all Lincolnshire constituencies no longer represented by Nigel’s party, to join us in this fight for democracy."

Ms Coram is a small business owner. She grew up in Heckington and Waddington and has lived with her children in Lincolnshire for the past 13 years.

Her interest in politics took hold when she stood for the Green Party in the council elections of 2015 on local infrastructure issues in Grantham. She has continuously spoken out for a 'clean break' Brexit. She says she recognises that the EU would not give the UK a deal worth having "or many EU countries would be lining up for the same deal".

With the deadline for nominations for candidates closing, the full list of candidates should be released later today (Thursday).

Linda Edwards-Shea, of Sleaford, has been selected as the Labour candidate for her home constituency. She said the constituency had been “taken for granted” despite having the sixth largest electorate.

As a child she lived at RAF Cranwell, where she went to primary school, then Sleaford girls' high school. She studied physics at Coventry University then Imperial College. She married Paul in St Denys' Church in Sleaford and for 25 years worked as a physicist for British Aerospace, GEC, and London South Bank University. She is now a self-employed actor.

She said she would tackle climate change while ushering in jobs in the renewable energy sector for the county, as well as making homes more energy efficient. She would rebuild public services and social housing and bring all NHS services including mental-health care back into public ownership.

Her party would compensate 1950s-born women, who have lost out in pension changes and offer a choice over whether to go for a Brexit deal to protect jobs, workers' rights and the environment, or Remain.

Other candidates known to be standing are Dr Caroline Johnson for the Conservatives and Oliver Craven for the Liberal Democrats.