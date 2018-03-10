Exhibition will celebrate RAF

An exhibition honouring the heroism of RAF crews during the Second World War is one of many events commemorating 100 years of the RAF.

Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum, in North Rauceby, will open their exhibition - Gallantry in the Air - next month.

The exhibition will feature personnel who were awarded UK gallantry medals, including Guy Gibson who was awarded the Victoria Cross (VC) Distinguished Service Order and Bar and Distinguished Flying Cross and Bar.

Gibson was most famous for leading No 617 Squadron during the Dumbusters raid in 1943, and was awarded the VC.

Gallantry in the Air also features Leonard Cheshire and ‘Ginger Lacey’ - one of the RAF’s highest scoring fighter pilots during the Second World War.

Heritage assistant, Angela Riley, said: “This exhibition has been the most challenging to date in many ways, not least the subject matter.

“To try to pick a limited number of men to cover in depth from the many, who did enormously brave acts has been difficult, but I hope our selection shows just how utterly brave and in some cases selfless the men of the air are.”

The exhibition will be open to the public between Sunday, April 1 and Sunday, September 30.