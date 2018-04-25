Expanded Armed Forces Day programme for 2018 in Sleaford

In the centenary year of the RAF’s formation and the First World War’s conclusion, an expanded programme of events is being organised by North Kesteven District Council around Armed Forces Day.

Included this year, is a community fun day where we can all play our part and let our talents shine.

Armed Forces Day seeks to develop a better understanding and strengthen links between the community and our Armed Forces, past, present and future.

There are lots of ways we can all get involved in the week, from June 25 to July 1.

• Flag Raising on Monday June 25, 10.30am, in Navigation Yard, Sleaford

• Veteran’s Evening on Friday, June 29 at 6.30pm in the Council Chamber at NKDC where veterans who apply to have a Veterans Badge presented will be guests of honour. Applications are welcome now and tickets will be available to purchase in June.

• Window Dressing Competition, for all businesses in Sleaford Town Centre. The entry deadline is June 18. Judging will take place on June 22.

• Promotion of discounts offered by businesses to Veterans and Armed Forces personnel, where the council is made aware of these by the end of May.

• Community fun day, with Drumhead Service, music and performances by finalists of the NK Fest – Let Your Talent Shine on Sunday, July 1, 11am to 5pm at Boston Road Rec, Sleaford.

At a time of ongoing international conflict and poignant anniversaries, Armed Forces Week is said to be an annual national celebration of the contribution made by everyone associated across the three armed services – the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force –

past, present and future.

For more than a decade North Kesteven has organised the local activities in partnership with the Royal British Legion, local RAF bases and Sleaford Town Council.

Local children are currently drawing up designs for a poster design competition and nominations are now open for anyone wanting to apply to receive a Veteran’s Badge at the Veterans’ Evening on Friday, June 29. Contact Debbie Scott on 01529 414155 or email: Debbie_scott@n-kesteven.gov.uk .

Auditions for NK Fest - Let your Talent Shine will take place at Whisby Natural World Centre (May 5); Metheringham Village Hall (May 6); The Venue, Navenby (May 26) and Quarrington Community Hal, Sleaford (May 27). Email: nk-fest@n- kesteven.gov.uk for details and registration.

In addition to six acts chosen from the talent search, the July 1 event will feature a range of musical and dance acts, demonstrations, workshops, children’s entertainers, charity, food and commercial stalls and a short act of commemoration in the afternoon.

Businesses wanting to participate in the window dressing competition, the funday or to promote their discounts should contact Debbie Scott at NKDC – Debbie_scott@n-kesteven.gov.uk – by Monday, June 18, but as soon as possible to maximise possibilities.