Commanding Officer of Sleaford Air Cadets, Flt Lt Leigh Withnall is stepping down due to pressures of time with her civilian job.

Flt Lt Withnall was presented with a bouquet, card and gifts.

Her successor is Pilot Officer Karen Turner, currently the squadron’s Adjutant. Karen has been with 2160 for over eight years starting when her three children became cadets. Karen first joined the squadron’s civilian welfare committee. She became a civilian instructor and gained a commission in 2017.