Final plans for 73 homes in Ruskington submitted

Final plans have been submitted for a 73 homes development in Ruskington.

The proposals by Rippon Homes would see the houses built on land north of Whitehouse Road in the village.

North Kesteven District Council approved outline plans for the development in February 2019.

Now, developers have submitted final designs for the homes.

A total of 33 four bedroom detached, 13 three bedroom detached, 12 three bedroom semi-detached and 15 two and three bedroom affordable homes would be built as part of the plans.

The proposals would also include open space and parking.

The developers said in its plans that the plan would help to contribute to the “growth objectives” of the local authority.

It added that the proposal also constitutes a “environmentally, socially and economically sustainable development”.

North Kesteven District Council will make a decision on the final plans at a later date.