Firm is awarded for supporting armed forces

An electronic warfare company in Sleaford has been given an award from the Ministry of Defence for supporting Armed Forces personnel.

Mercury Electronic Warfare Ltd was presented with an MOD Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Silver Award at the company’s office at Haverholme Park.

The company, based at Haverholme Park, says it offers ‘bespoke and credible Electronic Warfare solutions’ and has worked with military in the UK and abroad, including armed forces in Australia, Turkey. Oman and Germany.

To qualify for a Silver Award, the company had signed the Armed Forces Covenant and shown support for defence personnel, including ex-forces and reservist employees. Through the Covenant, the company also pledged to support any employees who may be Cadet Force instructors, Armed Forces veterans and military spouses/partners.

Managing director Tim Stevens said: We are both honoured and delighted to receive an ERS Silver Award on behalf of our organisation. The valuable skills and knowledge that service leavers bring to our company is the key contributor to our growth and success. We are fully committed to advocating the ERS scheme and will continue to support the wider defence community at every opportunity.”

The MOD’s John Wilson said: “Reservists and military service leavers have a vast amount of skills to offer civilian employers, such as the ability to think on their feet to solve problems, manage a team and communicate effectively. Mercury Electronic Warfare recognise this as they employ a number of veterans and speak highly of the qualities they bring to the business.”