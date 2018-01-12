First rise in fees for Sleaford car park in 10 years

There will be a change to charges in Sleaford’s Eastgate Car Park coming into effect from this April.

The Town Council has taken the decision, which will be reviewed after a year, having not changed fees since 2006 and to help cover the estimated £250,000 cost of major refurbishment to the site.

The car park would also lose the number of spaces due to a modernised layout.

Saturdays will become chargeable having previously been free all day to attract trade for local shops. The free first hour still applies Mondays to Fridays; and the two charging periods increase from £1 to £1.50 for stays up to three hours and from £3 to £3.50 for over three hour stays to keep closer to inflation rates.

Parking permits will rise to £650/year.

○ In an amendment to recommendations at last Wednesday’s Town Council meeting, the authority’s Council Tax precept for 2018/19 will increase by three per cent, meaning a Band D charge increases to £110.72 - up by £3.22/year.