Fishing retreat approved south of Sleaford

A fishing retreat near Sleaford has reeled in councillors in its expansion bid which will include the building of 33 holiday lodges, 46 static holiday caravan pitches and two new lakes.

Highfields Country Fishing Retreat, off Mareham Lane, Spanby, got the go ahead by North Kesteven District Council for its third phase of expansion since 2006, despite opposition from local people.

Officers told councillors in their reports: “The benefits to the economy of Central Lincolnshire from the visitor economy are well documented.”

Concerned residents said the business would have no benefit to the local community or wildlife and would result in the loss of grazing land and access to nearby woodland.

However, despite four additional comments – bringing the total to 16 – being received before the meeting, officers did not change their recommendation.

The parish council also objected, however no other statutory consultee did the same.

Phase one and phase two were given permission in 2006 and 2012. Phase two, reports said, is nearly finished being built.

The development has so far seen 96 static caravans, eight log cabins, 40 mobile holiday homes and 57 lodges built, as well as seven fishing lakes.