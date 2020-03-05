Former district council chairman dies aged 87

Friends and colleagues have paid tribute to a former chairman of North Kesteven District Council who has died, aged 87.

Jean Morris died at home in South Kyme on February 10.

Mrs Morris gave continuous service to the village of South Kyme where she lived, farmed and served for many years as a Parish Councillor.

She was formerly an Independent member of North Kesteven District Council and served as its chairman from 1994 to 1995.

Mrs Morris worked very hard for the wider district and for her beloved village, South Kyme.

There she was very much an integral part of community life, serving also as a Church Warden, chairman of the Village Hall Committee and as an active member of the Womens Institute.

South Kyme resident and current district councillor for Kirkby la Thorpe and South Kyme Ward, Mervyn Head said Mrs Morris, who had been married to husband John until he passed away, will especially be remembered for her compassion and support for those in need and throughout her life as the ‘go-to’ person for any sick or injured bird or animal found locally. She was a mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

He said: “Jean has been a very good friend to me for many years (and she was my proposer on my nomination forms for district council elections).”

North Kesteven District Council chairman Coun Susan Waring said they were “saddened” to hear the news.

She said: “Her dedication was second to none during her time as chairman of the council and in her work for the district in numerous committees and sub-committees.

“She is fondly remembered in particular for her hard work and loyal service as local ward member for what was previously our North Kyme ward, which included her home village of South Kyme, from May 1983 until May 1995 when she stood down as a district councillor.

“We offer our sincere condolences to her family, friends and acquaintances during this time.”

A celebration of her life will be held at St Mary and All Saints Church in South Kyme on Saturday, March 7 at 12noon.

Donations will be invited to go to Pancreatic Cancer UK and St Barnabas Hospice and may be left at church or with Allenby’s Funeral Directors of 68, Main Road, Anwick, NG34 9SU. Tel: 01526 832319.