Former NKDC chairman dies

A former chairman of North Kesteven District Council and long-serving councillor has died aged 83.

Coun Barbara Wells was elected to the authority in 1991 and represented the Eagle, Swinderby and Witham St Hughs ward.

She was chairman of the council for the new millennium, holding the position from 1999-2000. This was a role she would again perform from 2006-2007.

In a tribute to her, the council said in a statement that she served the community with distinction and put it right at the heart of everything she did.

Clerk to North Scarle Parish Council from 1968, Coun Wells was also a youth leader and involved in many aspects of church life locally and across Lincolnshire.

It was her dedication to serving others that was recognised by Her Majesty the Queen when she was given the honour of an MBE in 1997 for her services to education and the community. This came at a time when she was chairman of the governing bodies of Robert Pattinson GM Comprehensive School and North Scarle Primary School.

Coun Wells served Sir Robert Pattinson Academy, formerly Robert Pattinson School, for 40 years, as governor, holding the positions of vice-chairman and chairman during this time.

The council says throughout her service her commitment was faultless, with rarely an event, function or celebration that she couldn’t attend.

The education system may have changed considerably throughout her 40 years, but her enthusiasm and dedication remained as strong as ever.

She was recently presented with a letter from the Queen thanking her for the support she had given to the school.

Coun Richard Wright, Leader of the Council said: “I had enormous respect for Barbara, who was a long standing member of NKDC, in that she always held the community she served at the heart of everything she did.

“Whilst remaining an independent, she was always pragmatic enough to base her decision making on what was best for her residents and the district in general. She will be sadly missed.”

All at North Kesteven District Council are sending their thoughts and prayers to Coun Wells’ friends and family.