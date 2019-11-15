Four candidates step forward for Grantham and Stamford constituency in General Election 2019

Nominations of candidates standing in the General Election next month have now been released and there will be four battling it out in the Grantham and Stamford constituency.

The constituency covers the majority of South Kesteven District Council's wards, with a number of communities in the Sleaford area falling within its boundaries, including Rippingale, Billingborough, Horbling and Folkingham.

It has been held by Nick Boles since 2010, firstly as a Conservative, until switching earlier this year to become an Independent Progressive Conservative when he disagreed with the Government over Brexit. He has opted not to defend his seat again.

The four nominations announced after the deadline closed on Thursday afternoon are:

Harrish Bisnauthsing - Liberal Democrats.

Gareth Mark Davies - The Conservative Party Candidate

Anne Elizabeth Gayfer - Green Party Candidate

Kathryn Marie Salt - Labour Party

The election will take place between 7am and 10pm on Thursday December 12