Funding available for community projects in North Kesteven

FundNK, a grant scheme run by North Kesteven District Council is still open for applications, and could help fund 50 per cent of a project’s costs.

The scheme can support groups up to a maximum of £1,000 for community initiatives, £2,500 for building projects, and £1,500 for recreational ventures.

Leader of North Kesteven District Council, Coun Richard Wright, said he was pleased that the FundNK grant scheme had been able to match so many projects in the district to date - most recently one for the North Hykeham War Memorial and Playing Field Trust.

“So far this year grants totalling more than £7,000 have been made in our district covering community initiatives, building projects and recreational schemes.

“We know there is a lot of good work taking place in the district and this is our way of supporting projects with their costs. We still have some funding available, and we strongly urge you to get in touch if you think it could help. We really do want to support groups to make a difference,” said Coun Wright.

Applications close on Friday February 28.

For a project to be supported it must meet qualifying criteria and support one or more of the council’s priorities. To be eligible to apply to Fund NK, groups must be not-for-profit, have a constitution or governing document, and a bank account.

For more information, visit www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/fundnk, email: partnership_nk@n-kesteven.gov.uk or call the Partnerships Team on 01529 414155.

* One of the following criteria, and one or more of the Council’s priorities must be met when making an application.

Objectives:

· Working in partnership to improve the quality of life, economic performance and environmental sustainability of North Kesteven

· Inspiring community participation to deliver local aspirations and community based services

Priorities:

· Our Economy – to promote the economic employment growth of North Kesteven

· Our Homes – to promote housing growth that meets the current and emerging needs of North Kesteven

· Our Communities – to promote the sustainability, wellbeing, safety and health of North Kesteven’s evolving communities

· Our Environment – to promote a sustainable natural and built environment where our heritage is preserved and celebrated