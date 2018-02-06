Funding available for landlords

Private sector landlords in North Kesteven are being encouraged to apply for funding to improve energy efficiency in their properties.

North Kesteven District Council have made funding available to landlords in the district whose properties house people in need of additional support.

After April 1, properties with an energy rating of F or G will no longer be eligible for letting to tenants. In order to help increase the rating of these properties money from the Government has been made available; focusing on tenants aged over 65, children aged 14 years and under, those disabled or struggling with other health issues and in receipt of means tested benefit.

Michael Gadd, Head of Housing and Property Services said: “This is a great opportunity for landlords who need to increase the energy rating in their properties. We encourage early applications, and can offer support to those that require it”.

Funding is only available until March 31. Applications are encouraged as soon as possible.

For further information, or to discuss an application contact the Housing Renewal Team on 01529 414155.