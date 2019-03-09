Garage site turned into new homes by council

Nine underused garages have made way for three new two-bedroom bungalows in Ruskington, helping to meet a local housing need.

The properties on Northfield Road have been constructed to North Kesteven District Council’s Fabric First Standard, which goes over the level required by Building Regulations, and will become part of the authority’s housing stock.

The completions bring the total number of homes built by the authority and its wholly owned housebuilding company Lafford Homes to 224.

Visiting the site with fellow ward councillor Terry Boston, Coun Richard Wright, Leader of NKDC, said: “We identified a need in Ruskington for this type of property so we are delivering on our promise to provide as much housing as we can in an area where it’s badly needed.

“The land has been put to great use and makes the area look much more attractive. We look forward to welcoming tenants to their new homes.”