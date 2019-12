The turn out figure for Sleaford and North Hykeham has now been released by Returning Office Ian Fytche.

The turn out for the polls this time is 70.5 per cent compared to 72.4 per cent in 2017's election.

This represents 66,803 voters going to the polls out of an electorate of 94,761.

The postal ballot saw 11,824 votes cast - 87.32 per cent of postal ballot papers issued.