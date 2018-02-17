Get involved in the Great British Spring Clean

North Kesteven District Council is to look further into Government amendments to the law on littering from cars.

As revealed by Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Dr Caroline Johnson last week, new powers will enable councils and law enforcers to prosecute the registered keeper of a vehicle seen littering streets in the same way cars are caught by speed cameras.

David Steels, head of environment and public protection at NKDC, said the council is looking further into the new regulations and the accompanying government guidance.

He said: “As Lincolnshire’s most proactive district council in dealing with littering, fly tipping and other environmental harms, we are always keen to explore opportunities to meet public expectations and maintain high standards.

“The proposals would effectively expand our powers to take action and as a further tool in support of our work, the ability to issue civil penalties against the owners of vehicles from which litter is thrown would reinforce the tough stance taken by North Kesteven District Council on tackling environmental crimes.

“Furthermore, we are again engaging in the Keep Britain Tidy Great British Spring clean initiative and helping residents to get involved locally by providing the necessary tools to do so.”

Whether on the designated weekend of March 2-4 or at other times, the district council is able to supply refuse sacks and collection of the litter after each event. Last year, more than 300,000 people across the nation took part.

Mr Steels said: “We are proud to be backing this initiative. We have a beautiful district, and are lucky that its residents care for it but through this the ‘Keep Britain Tidy’ message can reach far and wide.”

Details from Jenny Bailey on 01529 414155 or email jenny_bailey@n-kesteven.gov.uk