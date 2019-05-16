Good progress on Lincoln Eastern Bypass utility works avoids need for Sleaford Road closures

There has been a great deal of progress on roadworks which have been causing road closures and disruption between Sleaford and Lincoln.

The four upcoming weekend road closures will no longer be needed.

The A15 Sleaford Road was due to be closed on the following weekends to allow ducting works and utility diversions for the Lincoln Eastern Bypass to be completed:

18-20 May

1-3 June

8-10 June

Traffic and travel news.

15-17 June

The works are needed to ensure a power supply for the new street lights, for re-routing BT cables and the installation of the new drainage.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: "The team have been making good progress on these essential works over the last few weeks.

"And following a slight redesign of the drainage works and working under temporary lights during off-peak hours, they are now in a position to finish this phase of the project without the need to close Sleaford Road again.

"That means we can avoid the planned weekend closures and the disruption they would have brought, news that I'm sure will be welcomed by everyone travelling in the area."

For the latest news on the Lincoln Eastern Bypass, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/leb