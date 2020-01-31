Grantham Road car park in Sleaford closed for repairs

Grantham Road car park in Sleaford will be partially closed next week, from Monday February 3, to allow essential maintenance work to be carried out.

According to North Kesteven District Council, work will take place between Monday and Friday and will be completed in two sections leaving one section open at a time for continued use.

Alternative car parking is available in the town.

A council spokesman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused during this time.”

For more information on car parks in the town visit www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/carparks