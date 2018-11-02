Great honour for Matthew as Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet

Flight Sergeant Matthew Mayers of Sleaford Air Cadet Squadron has been appointed the Lord Lieutenant’s Air Cadet for Lincolnshire.

The Lord Lieutenant selects a cadet from each of the Air, Army, Combined and Sea Cadet units in the county as part of a nationwide scheme.

Matthew, 17, was selected for the position in competition with cadets from the 18 other Air Training Corps Squadrons in Lincolnshire. It is considered one of the highest honours a cadet can achieve.

As the Lord Lieutenant’s Air Cadet he will accompany Toby Dennis, the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, on a number of his official engagements throughout the coming year. The first being the Remembrance Day service at Lincoln Cathedral. Should there be a visit by a member of the Royal family to Lincolnshire, Matthew will be there.

Matthew, who joined the Air Cadets five years ago, has had the ambition to achieve this distinction from early on in his cadet career. He was presented with a badge of office at a formal reception at RAF Digby Officers Mess.

Matthew said: “I am deeply honoured to have been selected for this role and I will do my utmost to uphold the high standard achieved by my predecessors.”