Greylees could have own parish council

Residents of the newly built housing developments at Greylees could form their own parish council, according to a report to Sleaford Town Councillors.

Town Clerk Kevin Martin explained in a report to members at their meeting on Wednesday evening that Greylees, which currently falls within town council boundaries, is now classed as a medium village by the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan and could, subject to satisfying Government requirements, call for its own parish council to be elected.

It would require seven per cent of the population to sign a petition to North Kesteven District Council.

Mr Martin told The Standard that no such approach had been made but the council had previously been asked to write on residents’ behalf to the management company, that maintains the estate for a fee paid by all residents.

He said: “We have had some local residents at meetings concerned the management company is not the most dynamic.”

Following the meeting the chairman, Coun Grenville Jackson suggested he will work with a small group of councillors to look at the area and the provision of services there generally and report back.