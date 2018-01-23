Growing area as part of 24 home new housing scheme

Proposals for a ‘community growing area’ or green space were outlined for villagers in Great Hale as part of a potential housing development.

Planning consultant Lewis Smith updated parish councillors at their meeting last Monday about his client’s scheme for up to 24 homes on land at Hall Farm, off Hall Road, due to be submitted as an outline planning application.

He said, after discussion with North Kesteven District Council officers, it would be accompanied by a Community Green Space which could accommodate many ideas for the benefit of the village.

He said: “We have come up with a community growing area which could incorporate allotments and could engage all ages of the community in outdoor activities.

“The closest allotments are in Heckington and this would be the ‘right side of the tracks’. There could be small groups looking after it or a children’s group. It is a bit novel and an opportunity, I hope.”

He assured councillors that it would not be left to the parish council to maintain.