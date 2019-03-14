Have your say on new conservation area designation at Silk Willoughby

Residents are being invited to express their views on a designation of a new Conservation Areas in Silk Willoughby.

North Kesteven District Council will be seeking public comments through a local consultation this spring.

As part of a rolling programme of conservation area reviews, appraisals and management plans for Silk Willoughby have been prepared, which include the identification of the new conservation area boundaries.

The consultation on the proposed designations, conservation area appraisals and management plans for Silk Willoughby, which runs for four weeks and begins on March 25 will not only identify the new boundaries, but will also create a description of individual character areas and features that are of special interest. Once adopted this will form a more robust framework for planning decision-making.

The four-week public consultation period will also include a public consultation event on Thursday March 28 from 3pm to 7pm, at Silk Willoughby Village Hall.

Andrew McDonough, NKDC Economy and Place Director said: “Preserving our heritage is what makes our district so special, and in years to come we want to be able to look back and be proud of what we have achieved through doing so. We urge residents to comment on the reviews so we can get it right for both areas.”

Residents can also view copies of the adopted appraisals and management plans and make comment online via www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/conservationareareviews or by popping into the council offices, or local parish office.