Have your say on new strategy for open spaces

Here is your chance to have your say on a new strategy designed to promote open spaces and outdoor leisure participation in North Kesteven.

North Kesteven District Council is inviting views on its new Open Space Strategy.

The document aims deliver high-quality public open spaces that meet local needs and aspirations.

Leader of the council Coun Richard Wright, said: “Open spaces are hugely important and valuable assets, and are proven to improve public health, wellbeing and quality of life.

“They make communities enjoyable places to live, work and visit, and provide opportunities for people to engage in healthy and active lifestyles.

“I’d encourage everyone to take a look at the strategy and submit their comments on it.”

A copy of the draft Open Space Strategy is available at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk. There is also a link to a feedback form on the page.

You can also send comments in writing to: Michelle Hoyles, C/o Development Management, North Kesteven District Council, Kesteven Street, Sleaford, Lincolnshire, NG34 7EF.