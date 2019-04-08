Join in ‘colour chaos’ of 5k run set for the Sleaford area

A military charity is giving people in the Sleaford area the chance to run a 5k course through a local RAF base while being showered with powder paints.

The Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA), which supports the RAF family, will be staging Colour Chaos at RAF College Cranwell on Saturday, August 10, to raise money for its vital work to improve the wellbeing of serving and former personnel, including war veterans.

This will be the first time this fundraising event has taken place at the RAF station.

Helen Tempest, challenge events manager at the RAF Association, said: “We’d love to get as many people from the Lincolnshire community to visit their local RAF station and take part in this crazy, colourful event. All the money raised will go to projects supporting members of the RAF family.”

On the day, volunteers and serving personnel will cover runners in powder paint as they attempt to complete the course. All runners will receive a free t-shirt and medal.

Colour Chaos costs £10 per person to enter, with children under five going free. £35 early bird tickets are available for families of up to five people for a short time.

Places for Colour Chaos are available now, and members of the public can sign up via www.rafa.org.uk/colourchaos.